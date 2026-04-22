FY2027 EPS Estimate for BWX Technologies Raised by Analyst

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for BWX Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the technology company will earn $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.11. The consensus estimate for BWX Technologies' current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also commented on BWXT. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $100.12 and a one year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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