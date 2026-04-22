FY2027 EPS Estimate for Discovery Silver Lowered by Analyst

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discovery Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Scotiabank currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock.

Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery Silver had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 16.33%.The company had revenue of C$368.88 million for the quarter.

Get Discovery Silver alerts: Sign Up

Discovery Silver Stock Down 6.8%

TSE DSV opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. Discovery Silver has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87 and a beta of 2.74. The business's fifty day moving average is C$9.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discovery Silver

In related news, Director Jennifer Laura Wagner sold 134,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.76, for a total transaction of C$1,309,255.20. Following the sale, the director owned 215,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,106,744.80. This trade represents a 38.33% decrease in their position. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Discovery Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Discovery Silver wasn't on the list.

While Discovery Silver currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here