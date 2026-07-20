FY2027 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Lifted by Scotiabank

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Wall Street Zen raised Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

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Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.32%.The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.47 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 63.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company's stock.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

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