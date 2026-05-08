FY2027 EPS Estimates for Chevron Increased by Analyst

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $11.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.55. The consensus estimate for Chevron's current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 0.7%

CVX opened at $181.24 on Friday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $193.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.09. The stock has a market cap of $361.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 11,076 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $2,042,414.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $206,896.80. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 621,439 shares of company stock valued at $118,307,800 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatterton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

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About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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