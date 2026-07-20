FY2027 EPS Estimates for Cummins Lifted by Zacks Research

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) - Zacks Research increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $33.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $33.53. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cummins' current full-year earnings is $29.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins' Q4 2027 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $9.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $40.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMI. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $845.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $740.07.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $647.67 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $677.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cummins has a 52-week low of $344.02 and a 52-week high of $737.76. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,344,773.06. This represents a 29.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total transaction of $421,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,784.82. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 717 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Cummins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Article

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks revisions were mixed but generally small, with slight cuts to some FY2027/FY2028 estimates and a continued Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not seeing a major near-term change in fundamentals. Article

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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