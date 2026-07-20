FY2027 EPS Estimates for Gold Fields Decreased by Scotiabank

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gold Fields in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.56. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Fields' current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.75.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. Gold Fields has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $61.64.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% in the second quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 74,300 shares of the company's stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 9.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the company's stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $8,033,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 6.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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