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FY2027 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Boosted by HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Liquidia logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised Liquidia’s FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.12 from $5.94, well above the current-year consensus estimate of $3.02. The firm projects EPS of $7.77 in FY2028, $9.29 in FY2029 and $11.12 in FY2030.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $86.18; several firms recently set targets near $129–$130.
  • Liquidia reported quarterly EPS of $0.52 versus the $0.41 consensus and revenue of $132.87 million, up 4,187.1% year over year. The stock opened at $86.22, near its 52-week high of $91.10, while institutional investors own 64.54% of shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Liquidia.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn $7.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.94. The consensus estimate for Liquidia's current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia's FY2028 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LQDA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Liquidia in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens set a $130.00 target price on Liquidia in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $129.00 price target on Liquidia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.90 and a beta of 0.55. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The company's revenue was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,231 shares of the company's stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company's stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Liquidia by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Liquidia by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other news, insider Sanjeev Khindri sold 1,185 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $84,739.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,869.97. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 20,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,460,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 345,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,728,515.55. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,019,870 shares of company stock worth $129,491,027. Insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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