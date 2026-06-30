FY2027 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Lifted by Erste Group Bank

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.54. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA's current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for NVIDIA's FY2028 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $151.49 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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