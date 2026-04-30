FY2027 EPS Estimates for ONEOK Lifted by US Capital Advisors

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) - US Capital Advisors increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.01. The consensus estimate for ONEOK's current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ONEOK from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $95.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company-level beat on underlying metrics: adjusted EBITDA rose year-over-year to about $1.997B and management cited higher volumes across NGL, gas processing and pipeline systems, supporting a stronger operating outlook. ONEOK Announces Q1 Results (GlobeNewswire)

Company-level beat on underlying metrics: adjusted EBITDA rose year-over-year to about $1.997B and management cited higher volumes across NGL, gas processing and pipeline systems, supporting a stronger operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Raised annual guidance (vs prior company guidance): ONEOK increased its 2026 financial guidance after the quarter, citing higher volumes and project progress (including a Permian Basin plant relocation) that underpin medium‑term growth. Reuters: ONEOK raises 2026 profit forecast

Raised annual guidance (vs prior company guidance): ONEOK increased its 2026 financial guidance after the quarter, citing higher volumes and project progress (including a Permian Basin plant relocation) that underpin medium‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst EPS nudges for out years: US Capital Advisors bumped FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates slightly (to ~$6.02 and ~$6.82), reflecting confidence in continuing volume and margin trends. This incremental analyst support helps validate the operational thesis. MarketBeat: ONEOK analyst notes

Analyst EPS nudges for out years: US Capital Advisors bumped FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates slightly (to ~$6.02 and ~$6.82), reflecting confidence in continuing volume and margin trends. This incremental analyst support helps validate the operational thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend timing: ONEOK is approaching its ex-dividend date — relevant for income investors who may buy ahead of the record date, but neutral for valuation outside that window. Yahoo: Four Days Left Until ONEOK Trades Ex-Dividend

Dividend timing: ONEOK is approaching its ex-dividend date — relevant for income investors who may buy ahead of the record date, but neutral for valuation outside that window. Neutral Sentiment: Calls/transcripts available for deeper color: management commentary (earnings call transcripts) confirms operational execution and basin progress; useful for investors wanting details on volume drivers and capex. Earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Calls/transcripts available for deeper color: management commentary (earnings call transcripts) confirms operational execution and basin progress; useful for investors wanting details on volume drivers and capex. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS and guidance vs. consensus: ONEOK reported quarterly EPS near $1.23 (sources vary) which missed some street estimates, and its FY2026 EPS guide of 5.53 is below the consensus (~5.70). That mix (operational strength but guidance still under consensus) is creating investor caution. MarketBeat: ONEOK Q1 results & guidance

Quarterly EPS and guidance vs. consensus: ONEOK reported quarterly EPS near $1.23 (sources vary) which missed some street estimates, and its FY2026 EPS guide of 5.53 is below the consensus (~5.70). That mix (operational strength but guidance still under consensus) is creating investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target action signals limited near-term upside: TD Cowen raised its price target to $85 but kept a "hold" rating; that PT sits below recent market levels, implying limited upside and capping enthusiasm. (Note: firm note reported 4/30/26.)

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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