FY2027 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Decreased by Analyst

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $20.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $22.19. The consensus estimate for S&P Global's current full-year earnings is $19.32 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.88.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $450.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $421.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Benzinga Street Insider

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on S&P Global to $521 from $489 and kept a rating, implying roughly 15.6% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Reuters

S&P Global Energy said booming U.S. LNG exports could add $1.4 trillion to GDP through 2040 and support hundreds of thousands of jobs, reinforcing the company’s research and energy-market credibility. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. PR Newswire

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics product aimed at the fast-growing ETF market, which could help expand data and subscription revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. MarketBeat

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for S&P Global to $18.60 from $19.62, which is below the current consensus estimate of $19.49 and may temper expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Yahoo Finance

Separate commentary flagged the stock as expensive on fair value and earnings, suggesting valuation remains a concern for some investors. Negative Sentiment: One market report said S&P Global underperformed peers on Wednesday, indicating some relative weakness versus competitors. MarketWatch

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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