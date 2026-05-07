FY2027 EPS Forecast for BWX Technologies Cut by Analyst

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) - Northland Securities lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for BWX Technologies' current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $209.87.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $215.41 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is 30.25%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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