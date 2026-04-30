FY2027 EPS Forecast for Deere & Company Decreased by Analyst

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the industrial products company will earn $23.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $23.23. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company's current full-year earnings is $18.01 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.45.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7%

DE stock opened at $559.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.40. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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