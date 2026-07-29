FY2028 Earnings Estimate for KNSL Issued By DOWLING & PARTN

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Collins expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $22.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $20.92 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KNSL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $362.11.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $370.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.54. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $287.20 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.13 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 28.49%.The firm's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Steelhead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher R. Tangard bought 330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,520. The trade was a 660.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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