FY2028 EPS Estimates for MRVL Increased by Erste Group Bank

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.59. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology's current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $165.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $175.80.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 233,560 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group nudged its FY2028 EPS forecast slightly higher to $4.60 and keeps a "Buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction in Marvell’s multi‑year AI/datacenter growth story. Erste Group Raises FY2028 Estimates

Erste Group nudged its FY2028 EPS forecast slightly higher to $4.60 and keeps a "Buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction in Marvell’s multi‑year AI/datacenter growth story. Positive Sentiment: Wall‑street commentary and sector writeups continue to highlight Marvell’s rapid AI-driven data‑center momentum, tie‑ups (e.g., NVIDIA ecosystem) and recent sharp share gains — factors that justify premium multiple for many investors. MRVL Climbs 50% in a Month

Wall‑street commentary and sector writeups continue to highlight Marvell’s rapid AI-driven data‑center momentum, tie‑ups (e.g., NVIDIA ecosystem) and recent sharp share gains — factors that justify premium multiple for many investors. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain strong: Marvell reported a Q quarter EPS beat and revenue up ~22% YoY, with management providing Q1 FY2027 EPS guidance — supporting the growth narrative but leaving valuation as the key debate.

Recent fundamentals remain strong: Marvell reported a Q quarter EPS beat and revenue up ~22% YoY, with management providing Q1 FY2027 EPS guidance — supporting the growth narrative but leaving valuation as the key debate. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling pressure: coverage notes a roughly 7% intraday drop tied to valuation fears, disclosures of about $26M in insider sales, and analyst price targets implying meaningful downside from recent highs — all increasing near‑term downside risk. Marvell Stock Plunges 7%

Short‑term selling pressure: coverage notes a roughly 7% intraday drop tied to valuation fears, disclosures of about $26M in insider sales, and analyst price targets implying meaningful downside from recent highs — all increasing near‑term downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Order cancellation fallout: reports that Marvell cancelled Celestial AI‑related purchase orders tied to POET Technologies have spurred legal scrutiny and market headlines — a reputational and supply‑chain flashpoint that can amplify volatility. POET/Marvell Order Cancellation

Order cancellation fallout: reports that Marvell cancelled Celestial AI‑related purchase orders tied to POET Technologies have spurred legal scrutiny and market headlines — a reputational and supply‑chain flashpoint that can amplify volatility. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is stretched: MRVL is near its 52‑week high with a high trailing P/E (~52). That makes the stock more sensitive to any negative headlines or minor execution slips, increasing the risk of sharp pullbacks.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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