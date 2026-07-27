FY2030 Earnings Estimate for Sempra Energy Issued By KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2030 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sempra Energy's current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.23.

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Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $93.00 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $78.97 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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