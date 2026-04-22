Free Trial
â†’ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
G. Willi-Food International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares passed above its 200-day moving average, trading as high as $29.48 versus a 200‑day MA of $26.16 and last at $29.10 (volume 986 shares).
  • Special dividend announced: $0.51 per share payable April 29 with record/ex-dividend date April 13, and a dividend payout ratio of about 48.95%.
  • Solid fundamentals but a neutral analyst view: market cap ≈ $405M, PE 15.3, most recent quarter EPS $0.51 on $52.8M revenue, and a consensus "Hold" rating from analysts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of G. Willi-Food International.

Shares of G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.16 and traded as high as $29.48. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded G. Willi-Food International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $405.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.83 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 14.75%.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. G. Willi-Food International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.95%.

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company's stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in G. Willi-Food International Right Now?

Before you consider G. Willi-Food International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and G. Willi-Food International wasn't on the list.

While G. Willi-Food International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines