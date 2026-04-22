G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.16 and traded as high as $29.48. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded G. Willi-Food International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $405.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.83 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 14.75%.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. G. Willi-Food International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.95%.

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company's stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

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