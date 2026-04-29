Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,613,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session's volume of 1,062,227 shares.The stock last traded at $5.5450 and had previously closed at $5.63.

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Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gabelli Equity Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gabelli Equity Trust

Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc NYSE: GAB is a closed-end management investment company focused on generating long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of primarily U.S.-listed equity securities. Incorporated in Delaware, the Trust pursues a value-oriented approach, leveraging intensive fundamental research to identify small- and mid-cap companies with growth potential and favorable valuation metrics.

Since its initial public offering in 1977, the Trust has invested across a range of sectors, including consumer staples, financial services, industrials and technology, aiming to construct a high-conviction portfolio of companies expected to outperform over time.

Further Reading

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