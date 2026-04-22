Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.3077.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLXY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Galaxy Digital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Galaxy Digital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Galaxy Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Galaxy Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

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Insider Transactions at Galaxy Digital

In other news, Director Douglas R. Deason bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 1,110.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 20.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,434 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 6.9%

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 207.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galaxy Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GLXY is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

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