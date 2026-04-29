Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLPEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galp Energia SGPS from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Galp Energia SGPS from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galp Energia SGPS from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLPEY

Galp Energia SGPS Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Galp Energia SGPS has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Galp Energia SGPS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Galp Energia SGPS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Galp Energia SGPS wasn't on the list.

While Galp Energia SGPS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here