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Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Galp Energia SGPS logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell sharply by 64.4% to 124,295 shares as of July 15, from 349,475 shares on June 30. Short interest represented approximately 0.0% of shares outstanding, with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.6.
  • Galp Energia shares opened at $11.54, with a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, and a 52-week trading range of $8.10 to $12.87.
  • The company missed quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.21 in EPS versus a $0.23 consensus estimate, although revenue exceeded forecasts at $6.19 billion. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating, with three Buy ratings and six Hold ratings.
  • Interested in Galp Energia SGPS? Here are five stocks we like better.

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 124,295 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the June 30th total of 349,475 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Galp Energia SGPS Price Performance

GLPEY stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Galp Energia SGPS has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of -0.07.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Galp Energia SGPS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galp Energia SGPS will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galp Energia SGPS from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on GLPEY

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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