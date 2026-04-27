GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) Insider Acquires $553,734.00 in Stock

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME - Get Free Report) insider & Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue acquired 922,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $553,734.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,359,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,622.60. The trade was a 37.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

& Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, & Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue acquired 84,552 shares of GameSquare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $50,731.20.

On Friday, April 24th, & Silver Ventures Ltd. Blue acquired 417,813 shares of GameSquare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $250,687.80.

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GameSquare Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of GAME traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 6,380,540 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,536,438. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.82.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The entertainment company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GameSquare had a negative net margin of 60.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.32%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameSquare Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered GameSquare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of GameSquare in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GameSquare to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameSquare has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GameSquare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameSquare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAME. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GameSquare in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GameSquare by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the entertainment company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 125,428 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameSquare during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. B Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameSquare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GameSquare by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the entertainment company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

GameSquare Company Profile

GameSquare Inc NASDAQ: GAME is a digital media and marketing company focused on the global gaming and esports industries. The company operates a network of online properties and community platforms that deliver editorial content, live event coverage, and video programming to enthusiasts and consumers. GameSquare's offerings span both traditional gaming titles and competitive esports leagues, enabling advertisers and brand partners to engage with a diverse and highly engaged audience.

Through its flagship Enthusiast Gaming network, GameSquare oversees a portfolio of more than 35 websites and digital channels, including long-standing properties such as Destructoid, The Escapist and Daily Esports.

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