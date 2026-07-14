Gang Ye Sells 20,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,252,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,048,000. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $2,278,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $2,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $926,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $897,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $915,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $872,600.00.

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SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,612,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in SEA by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 187,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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