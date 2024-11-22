GAP (NYSE:GAP) Earns "Buy" Rating from Guggenheim

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim's price target points to a potential upside of 43.44% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded GAP to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.67.

GAP Trading Up 10.7 %

NYSE GAP traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $24.40. 23,064,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. GAP had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,507,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company's stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

