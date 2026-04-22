Garmin (GRMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $1.7210 billion for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Garmin alerts: Sign Up

Garmin Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $265.65 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average is $222.92. Garmin has a 12 month low of $178.74 and a 12 month high of $273.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Garmin's payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Garmin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $5,009,964.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,214,788.50. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $877,538.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,058,811.34. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 40,725 shares of company stock worth $10,213,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,250,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,785,304,000 after buying an additional 126,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,719,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $348,836,000 after buying an additional 63,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 96,850 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,419,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $296,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $330,373,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin's product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Garmin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Garmin wasn't on the list.

While Garmin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here