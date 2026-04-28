Gartner (IT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $1.5225 billion for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. Gartner's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gartner Price Performance

IT traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $152.39. The company had a trading volume of 224,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average of $203.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Gartner has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $451.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Gartner by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $91,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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