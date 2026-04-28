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Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Up 8.6% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Gatekeeper Systems logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Gatekeeper Systems shares rose 8.6% on Tuesday to C$1.51 intraday (high C$1.63) on 114,385 shares traded, about 20% below its average session volume.
  • Analysts are bullish — Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to a “moderate buy”, and MarketBeat’s consensus rating is Buy with a target price of C$3.00.
  • The company, which provides video security and AI dash-cam solutions, has a market cap of C$167.8M, a negative PE (−30.40) and high leverage (debt-to-equity 2.65), while the 50‑day SMA (C$1.35) is below the 200‑day SMA (C$1.84).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI - Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.51. 114,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 143,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatekeeper Systems to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.83 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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