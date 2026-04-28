Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Up 8.6% - Should You Buy?

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI - Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.51. 114,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 143,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatekeeper Systems to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.83 million, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

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