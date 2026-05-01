Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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Gateley Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc ( LON:GTLY Get Free Report ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.02 and traded as low as GBX 70. Gateley shares last traded at GBX 70.70, with a volume of 55,133 shares trading hands.

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 72.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of £97.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.33.

About Gateley

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong. With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

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