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Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Gateley logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Gateley shares crossed below their 200-day moving average, falling as low as GBX 70 and last trading at GBX 70.70 on volume of 55,133, and are also below the 50-day moving average (GBX 72.09).
  • Company fundamentals: Gateley is a publicly listed UK law firm with a market cap of £97.30 million and a P/E of 21.82, a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67 and strong liquidity (current ratio 4.01, quick ratio 2.30), with a low beta of 0.33.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.02 and traded as low as GBX 70. Gateley shares last traded at GBX 70.70, with a volume of 55,133 shares trading hands.

Gateley Trading Up 1.4%

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 72.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of £97.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.33.

About Gateley

(Get Free Report)

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong. With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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