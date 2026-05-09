Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Gateley logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gateley shares fell below their 200-day moving average, hitting as low as GBX 70 before last trading at GBX 72. The stock’s 200-day average is GBX 92.64, highlighting recent weakness in the share price.
  • The company has a market cap of £97.30 million and trades with a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.34. Its short-term average is near current levels, with the 50-day moving average at GBX 71.08.
  • Gateley is a UK-based professional services and law firm group with 1,500 employees and more than 1,000 professional advisers. It was the first commercial law firm to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gateley.

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.64 and traded as low as GBX 70. Gateley shares last traded at GBX 72, with a volume of 587,026 shares trading hands.

Gateley Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of £97.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67.

About Gateley

(Get Free Report)

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong. With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gateley Right Now?

Before you consider Gateley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gateley wasn't on the list.

While Gateley currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines