GATX (GATX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $598.4340 million for the quarter. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. GATX's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

GATX Price Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $180.18 on Thursday. GATX has a 1 year low of $148.20 and a 1 year high of $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.25.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GATX

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in GATX by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in GATX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,011,703 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $171,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company's stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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