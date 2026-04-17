GATX (NYSE:GATX) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $201.42 and last traded at $201.4750, with a volume of 25802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.66.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded GATX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $211.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 16.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.67 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from GATX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. GATX's dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $396,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,396,159.89. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,001,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,443,226.73. This trade represents a 40.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,525 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 364.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company's stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

Further Reading

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