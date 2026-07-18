Gavin Stanley Sells 900 Shares of EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) insider Gavin Stanley sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.37, for a total transaction of C$123,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$307,434.06. This represents a 28.68% decrease in their position.

Gavin Stanley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gavin Stanley sold 700 shares of EQB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.91, for a total value of C$95,837.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gavin Stanley sold 100 shares of EQB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.86, for a total value of C$13,686.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gavin Stanley sold 241 shares of EQB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.85, for a total value of C$32,980.85.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gavin Stanley sold 400 shares of EQB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.01, for a total value of C$54,804.00.

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EQB Stock Performance

TSE:EQB traded down C$2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$142.65. The stock had a trading volume of 194,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,635. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.86. EQB Inc. has a one year low of C$83.93 and a one year high of C$150.32.

EQB (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$302.36 million for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts forecast that EQB Inc. will post 12.5988235 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from EQB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. EQB's payout ratio is 44.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EQB shares. TD cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$132.00 to C$123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on EQB from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial set a C$120.00 target price on EQB and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on EQB from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$122.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQB

Trending Headlines about EQB

Here are the key news stories impacting EQB this week:

Positive Sentiment: No material positive company-specific news was reported in the provided articles.

No material positive company-specific news was reported in the provided articles. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent price strength and trading above key moving averages may be helping support the shares despite the insider activity.

The company’s recent price strength and trading above key moving averages may be helping support the shares despite the insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Director Darren Lorimer sold multiple blocks of EQB shares on July 16, reducing his stake in several transactions. EQB insider sale details

Director Darren Lorimer sold multiple blocks of EQB shares on July 16, reducing his stake in several transactions. Negative Sentiment: Insider Gavin Stanley also sold several batches of EQB shares on July 7, including larger transactions that cut his ownership meaningfully. EQB insider sale details

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

Further Reading

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