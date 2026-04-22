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GB Group (LON:GBG) Earns "Buy" Rating from Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
GB Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital reaffirmed its "Buy" rating on GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note issued Wednesday.
  • Shares traded down GBX 5 to GBX 216.30 midday, with a market cap of £503.36m and valuation metrics including a PE of 60.08 and PEG of 173.40; the 12‑month range is GBX 185.05–292 and the 50/200‑day moving averages are GBX 201.27/228.10.
  • GBG is a global identity-technology company serving over 20,000 customers with around 1,100 employees, providing digital identity verification and fraud-prevention solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

GB Group (LON:GBG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON GBG traded down GBX 5 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 216.30. 2,391,783 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185.05 and a 12 month high of GBX 292. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 201.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £503.36 million, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30.

About GB Group

(Get Free Report)

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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