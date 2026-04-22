GB Group (LON:GBG) Receives "Buy" Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

GB Group (LON:GBG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target points to a potential upside of 82.82% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GB Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 357.50.

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GB Group Stock Performance

LON:GBG traded down GBX 2.50 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,083. The stock has a market cap of £509.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 228.10. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 185.05 and a 52-week high of GBX 292.

GB Group Company Profile

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

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