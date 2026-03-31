GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,477,068 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 26th total of 1,726,778 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of GCMG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 108,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.80. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2,505.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. GCM Grosvenor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GCM Grosvenor from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCMG

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,645 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 154,837 shares of the company's stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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