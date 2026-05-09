GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Announces Earnings Results

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18, FiscalAI reports. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 351.80%. The firm had revenue of $124.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.13 million.

Here are the key takeaways from GCM Grosvenor's conference call:

GCM Grosvenor reported 1Q26 AUM of $91B and fee‑paying AUM of $74B , up 12% and 11% YoY respectively; fee‑related earnings were flat YoY but rose ~ 20% when excluding large catch‑up fees from Q1 2025.

and fee‑paying AUM of , up and YoY respectively; fee‑related earnings were flat YoY but rose ~ when excluding large catch‑up fees from Q1 2025. Fundraising totaled $1.5B in Q1 and $9.3B over the last 12 months, led by infrastructure ( $2.6B ) and ARS ( $2.0B ), with a strong individual investor pipeline after raising ~ $500M from that channel in the quarter.

in Q1 and over the last 12 months, led by infrastructure ( ) and ARS ( ), with a strong individual investor pipeline after raising ~ from that channel in the quarter. Absolute Return Strategies is a growth and earnings driver — ARS fee‑paying AUM hit $26B (16% YoY), generated ~ $200M of inflows in the quarter, management fees + 10% YoY, and carries ~ $35M of run‑rate performance fees with upside potential.

(16% YoY), generated ~ of inflows in the quarter, management fees + YoY, and carries ~ of run‑rate performance fees with upside potential. Unrealized carried interest exceeded $1B and the firm's share topped $500M (up 23% YoY), representing substantial latent value but with uncertain realization timing and no current plan to accelerate monetization.

and the firm's share topped (up 23% YoY), representing substantial latent value but with uncertain realization timing and no current plan to accelerate monetization. The firm cited operating leverage (lower FRE comp YoY), expects fee‑related revenue to grow high single‑digits YoY in Q2, repaid $65M of debt, repurchased $18.6M of stock, maintains a $0.12 quarterly dividend (~4% yield), and is investing in AI and distribution to support growth.

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GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of GCMG stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 472,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,855. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.87. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. GCM Grosvenor's payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered GCM Grosvenor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCMG

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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