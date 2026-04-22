GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $357.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. President Capital dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.50.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $11.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.88. 10,217,315 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,132. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $192.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.78 and a 200 day moving average of $307.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company's stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company's stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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