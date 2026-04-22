GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential upside of 40.63% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.00.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $284.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $310.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.09. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $192.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company's stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 172.5% in the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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