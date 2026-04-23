GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE Aerospace stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Ulta Beauty NASDAQ: ULTA on 3/19/2026.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.7%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $276.03 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $192.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company's stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company's stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,539 shares of the company's stock worth $69,109,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 28,277.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,434 shares of the company's stock worth $307,446,000 after buying an additional 1,079,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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