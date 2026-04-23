GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 2.3% After Analyst Upgrade

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $300.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GE Aerospace traded as high as $282.94 and last traded at $282.77. 8,571,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 5,890,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.29.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GE. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.06.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock worth $849,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.02 and a 200-day moving average of $306.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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