GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BNP Paribas Exane Analyst Says

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BNP Paribas Exane from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.06.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:GE traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,137. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $194.05 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.02 and a 200 day moving average of $306.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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