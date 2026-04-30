GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 2.3% - Here's What Happened

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $291.57 and last traded at $290.0640. 7,589,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,023,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.57.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 fundamentals were strong — GE Aerospace reported an EPS beat and double‑digit revenue growth, with orders up ~87% and a record backlog that supports multi‑year revenue visibility. Read More.

Q1 fundamentals were strong — GE Aerospace reported an EPS beat and double‑digit revenue growth, with orders up ~87% and a record backlog that supports multi‑year revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind from defense spending — global military budgets rose ~2.9%, highlighting sustained demand for military engines, maintenance and services that benefit GE Aerospace. Read More.

Macro tailwind from defense spending — global military budgets rose ~2.9%, highlighting sustained demand for military engines, maintenance and services that benefit GE Aerospace. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options flow — unusual activity: ~55,877 call contracts traded (≈+156% vs. typical), indicating speculative or institutional bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside.

Large bullish options flow — unusual activity: ~55,877 call contracts traded (≈+156% vs. typical), indicating speculative or institutional bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Market structure shift: GE Vernova briefly surpassed GE Aerospace in market cap, reflecting investor enthusiasm for AI‑driven power/gas turbine demand rather than signaling a problem at Aerospace. Read More.

Market structure shift: GE Vernova briefly surpassed GE Aerospace in market cap, reflecting investor enthusiasm for AI‑driven power/gas turbine demand rather than signaling a problem at Aerospace. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: GE remains a trending stock with lots of retail attention and commentary — increased visibility can raise volatility but also liquidity. Read More.

GE remains a trending stock with lots of retail attention and commentary — increased visibility can raise volatility but also liquidity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: Airbus missing estimates shows uneven recovery across OEMs, a reminder commercial demand can throw mixed signals for suppliers. Read More.

Industry context: Airbus missing estimates shows uneven recovery across OEMs, a reminder commercial demand can throw mixed signals for suppliers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rare‑earth supply shock risk — new U.S. procurement rules will bar Chinese‑origin rare‑earth materials in defense applications from Jan 2027. GE Aerospace relies on alloys where China is a major supplier; the transition to U.S. sources creates cost, qualification and timing risk even though domestic projects are scaling. Read More.

Rare‑earth supply shock risk — new U.S. procurement rules will bar Chinese‑origin rare‑earth materials in defense applications from Jan 2027. GE Aerospace relies on alloys where China is a major supplier; the transition to U.S. sources creates cost, qualification and timing risk even though domestic projects are scaling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and margin concerns pressured the stock after the Q1 call — management trimmed parts of 2026 outlook and flagged margin/headwind risk tied to geopolitics and oil prices; insider selling and some large institutional rebalancing add to near‑term skepticism. Read More. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.89.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $302.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 667.0% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company's stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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