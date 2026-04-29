GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 2.1% - Here's What Happened

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $279.59 and last traded at $283.1030. 9,791,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 5,978,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.20.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat, big order growth and record backlog — GE reported $1.86 EPS (above consensus) with orders up ~87% and a record backlog, underpinning medium-term demand visibility for commercial engines and defense work. Quiver Quantitative Q1 summary

Q1 beat, big order growth and record backlog — GE reported $1.86 EPS (above consensus) with orders up ~87% and a record backlog, underpinning medium-term demand visibility for commercial engines and defense work. Positive Sentiment: Defense tailwinds — Pentagon added $46M to a helicopter engines contract and global military spending is rising, both supportive for GE’s defense revenue stream. Pentagon contract article

Defense tailwinds — Pentagon added $46M to a helicopter engines contract and global military spending is rising, both supportive for GE’s defense revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Boeing orders that indirectly help engine demand — Large airline orders for Boeing 737 MAX (e.g., Copa) support aftermarket and new-engine opportunities for GE/CFM engines. Copa/Boeing order article

Boeing orders that indirectly help engine demand — Large airline orders for Boeing 737 MAX (e.g., Copa) support aftermarket and new-engine opportunities for GE/CFM engines. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst interest and price targets remain elevated — multiple firms publish bullish price targets (median ~ $350), keeping upside expectations even after the pullback. Price target summary

Analyst interest and price targets remain elevated — multiple firms publish bullish price targets (median ~ $350), keeping upside expectations even after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Retail and social-media reaction created heavy chatter — some traders are calling the selloff an overreaction and buying the dip; this can create short-term volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Social sentiment summary

Retail and social-media reaction created heavy chatter — some traders are calling the selloff an overreaction and buying the dip; this can create short-term volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Guidance trimmed and margin pressure — management narrowed FY2026 guidance and highlighted margin headwinds tied to Middle East tensions and higher oil prices, which is the core reason the stock pulled back despite the beat. Top analyst questions / guidance detail

Guidance trimmed and margin pressure — management narrowed FY2026 guidance and highlighted margin headwinds tied to Middle East tensions and higher oil prices, which is the core reason the stock pulled back despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Institutional and insider selling signals — recent filings show notable institutional position reductions and multiple insider sales in the past 6 months, which can amplify downward pressure during a guidance-driven selloff. Insider & institutional activity

Institutional and insider selling signals — recent filings show notable institutional position reductions and multiple insider sales in the past 6 months, which can amplify downward pressure during a guidance-driven selloff. Negative Sentiment: Margin narrowing reported — coverage and summaries note compressed margins in Q1, an execution risk investors will watch in upcoming quarters. Margins narrowing article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $295.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.43 and a 200 day moving average of $306.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 24.8% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here