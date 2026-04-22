GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $5.0316 billion for the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 412 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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