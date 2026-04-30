GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) CEO Purchases $249,806.48 in Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) CEO Peter Arduini purchased 4,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,686.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 10,025,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,753. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,658,000 after buying an additional 267,058 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after buying an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,945,000 after buying an additional 3,693,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,080,248,000 after buying an additional 389,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,644,475,000 after buying an additional 401,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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