GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities research analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group's price target points to a potential downside of 77.87% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.41.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $63.25. 3,728,320 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,579. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. This represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,658,000 after purchasing an additional 267,058 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after buying an additional 33,629,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,945,000 after buying an additional 3,693,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock worth $2,080,248,000 after buying an additional 389,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,644,475,000 after acquiring an additional 401,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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