GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong Sell"

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

GEHC has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.41.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,363.02. The trade was a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,658,000 after buying an additional 267,058 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,080,248,000 after acquiring an additional 389,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,644,475,000 after acquiring an additional 401,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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