GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.79.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GEHC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,624,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,371. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 11,334 shares of the company's stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 133,977 shares of the company's stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Key GE HealthCare Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts kept bullish stances even after revisions — Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $75 but retained an "overweight" rating, signaling continued conviction in upside; that support can help limit downside. Wells Fargo target cut

Analysts kept bullish stances even after revisions — Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $75 but retained an "overweight" rating, signaling continued conviction in upside; that support can help limit downside. Positive Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its target to $80 but maintained a "buy" rating, another source of analyst buying interest that may be underpinning the rebound. BTIG target cut

BTIG trimmed its target to $80 but maintained a "buy" rating, another source of analyst buying interest that may be underpinning the rebound. Positive Sentiment: Company highlights: Q1 revenue beat and strong commercial performance in Imaging, AVS, Pharma Diagnostics and services; management also announced an exec restructuring and the creation of Advanced Imaging Solutions to drive execution — these operational steps are framed as remediation and growth initiatives. Q1 results & operational updates

Company highlights: Q1 revenue beat and strong commercial performance in Imaging, AVS, Pharma Diagnostics and services; management also announced an exec restructuring and the creation of Advanced Imaging Solutions to drive execution — these operational steps are framed as remediation and growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators argue the pullback is a buying opportunity — 247WallStreet lays out a case for buying the dip, noting valuation compression versus longer‑run upside; this is market‑sentiment driven and may attract value buyers. Buy‑the‑dip analysis

Some commentators argue the pullback is a buying opportunity — 247WallStreet lays out a case for buying the dip, noting valuation compression versus longer‑run upside; this is market‑sentiment driven and may attract value buyers. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates ($0.99 vs. $1.07) and the company trimmed full‑year EPS guidance; that guidance cut and margin pressure from higher chip, oil and freight costs were the primary catalysts for the earlier sharp decline. Reuters: cuts profit forecast

EPS missed estimates ($0.99 vs. $1.07) and the company trimmed full‑year EPS guidance; that guidance cut and margin pressure from higher chip, oil and freight costs were the primary catalysts for the earlier sharp decline. Negative Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight execution and inflation risks (tariffs, supplier disruption, rising costs) and trimmed margin guidance — these are substantive operational headwinds that could pressure margins and near‑term EPS. Seeking Alpha: inflation & execution risks

Analysis pieces highlight execution and inflation risks (tariffs, supplier disruption, rising costs) and trimmed margin guidance — these are substantive operational headwinds that could pressure margins and near‑term EPS. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple outlets reported a double‑digit premarket/early decline after results, reflecting investor concern about sustainable margins and the gap between current guidance and consensus. Shares tumble after profit miss

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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