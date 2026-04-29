GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $58.8690, with a volume of 2478206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Evercore upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.77.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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