GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

GEHC stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,003,172 shares of the company's stock worth $574,400,000 after buying an additional 112,028 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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