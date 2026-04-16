GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Short Interest Update

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,288,241 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 5,933,559 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,879,798 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $979.13. 1,384,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,127. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $860.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $306.21 and a twelve month high of $1,007.38.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $849.00 to $993.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $785.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $919.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and upgraded GEV to "overweight," signaling ~17% upside from recent levels; that upgrade supports further upside expectations. JPMorgan Raise

JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and upgraded GEV to "overweight," signaling ~17% upside from recent levels; that upgrade supports further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup boosted its price target to $1,110, another institutional sign that analysts are pushing valuations higher after recent operational results. Citigroup PT Raise

Citigroup boosted its price target to $1,110, another institutional sign that analysts are pushing valuations higher after recent operational results. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America maintained a Buy rating on GEV, reinforcing broad institutional support following the company’s strong recent earnings. BofA Rating

Bank of America maintained a Buy rating on GEV, reinforcing broad institutional support following the company’s strong recent earnings. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled expansion into high‑potential, geopolitically sensitive markets (Venezuela, Iran, Ukraine), highlighting new revenue opportunities for services and mobile power work. This supports growth optionality but adds execution/geopolitical risk. CEO Comments

Management signaled expansion into high‑potential, geopolitically sensitive markets (Venezuela, Iran, Ukraine), highlighting new revenue opportunities for services and mobile power work. This supports growth optionality but adds execution/geopolitical risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market writeups are reassessing valuation after a strong run (30‑day and 90‑day gains material); some pieces flag the stock is extended, prompting mixed near‑term sentiment. Valuation Analysis

Analysts and market writeups are reassessing valuation after a strong run (30‑day and 90‑day gains material); some pieces flag the stock is extended, prompting mixed near‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks) note GEV is a trending stock and summarize drivers investors should monitor ahead of earnings — useful for positioning but not definitive directionally. Zacks Trending

Coverage pieces (Zacks) note GEV is a trending stock and summarize drivers investors should monitor ahead of earnings — useful for positioning but not definitive directionally. Neutral Sentiment: Reminder: GEV will report quarterly results soon — event risk could drive volatility regardless of analyst sentiment. Earnings Schedule

Reminder: GEV will report quarterly results soon — event risk could drive volatility regardless of analyst sentiment. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova is engaged in a legal dispute related to the Vineyard project; the company has responded aggressively, but litigation creates execution and cash‑flow uncertainty that can weigh on the stock. Vineyard Litigation

GE Vernova is engaged in a legal dispute related to the Vineyard project; the company has responded aggressively, but litigation creates execution and cash‑flow uncertainty that can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks earnings preview suggested GEV may lack the setup for an easy earnings beat in the upcoming release, which could dent sentiment if guidance is cautious. Earnings Preview

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here